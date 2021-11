This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Person of interest in mother’s shooting death recently freed on bond

Local 4 has learned new information about the man now wanted in connection with the shooting death of a Detroit mother. The mother of two was shot and killed Wednesday morning shortly after dropping her children off at school.