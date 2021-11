DETROIT – Michigan has the dubious distinction of leading the nation in COVID-19 cases. What is happening? And what is ahead with winter on the horizon?

And, as President Joe Biden comes to Detroit to tout electric vehicles, a thorny problem awaits -- and, once again, it’s China.

We’ll hear from some experts this week on Flashpoint.

Watch Flashpoint live at 10 a.m. Sunday using the video player below.