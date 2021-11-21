Flashpoint Interview: Metro Detroit health leaders talk what’s behind Michigan’s COVID surge, what’s next

This week on Flashpoint, host Devin Scillian is sitting down with three health leaders from major Metro Detroit health systems to discuss why Michigan's COVID-19 surge is so bad, and what it will look like as we head into the winter months.

The coronavirus is once again surging in Michigan, who is leading the nation in new COVID cases.

Physicians and leaders of Metro Detroit health systems sat down with Devin Scillian on Flashpoint to discuss the factors behind Michigan’s latest COVID surge, what’s next for the state as we enter the winter months and the many issues stemming from misinformation.

This Flashpoint interview from the Nov. 21, 2021 episode comes in two parts. Watch part one of the interview in the video player above, and watch part two in the video player below.

More: Data: Michigan seeing highest COVID case numbers in US