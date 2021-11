This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 11:

Longtime Detroit DJ John O’Leary found murdered in his home

He was a voice on Detroit radio for decades. John O’Leary, a longtime DJ, was found murdered in his own home. His body was found in his Highland Park home over the weekend.