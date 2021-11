This is the first block of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news in Metro Detroit. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

What we’ve learned about a massive explosion in Flint

A massive explosion in Flint has claimed the lives of two people, one of them a 4-year-old child. Dozens of homes have been left unlivable. A row of homes has been completely wiped out and others nearby and across the street knocked off their foundations, with windows blown out.