Saints' Lattimore pleads guilty to misdemeanor gun charge

FILE - New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore (23) watches the play develop during an NFL football game against the Titans in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021. New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor weapons charge in Cleveland. Police there say he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop earlier this year but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon. (AP Photo/Gary McCullough, File)

CLEVELAND – New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore has pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor charge in Cleveland, where police said he had a loaded handgun during a traffic stop but failed to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

The 25-year-old Cleveland native pleaded guilty last week to a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon, according to Cuyahoga County court records. A six-month jail sentence was suspended, and he was put on probation and ordered to pay a $1,000 fine.

Lattimore had been arrested in Cleveland in March after a vehicle he was riding in was stopped by authorities for traffic violations. Police said then that he had a loaded handgun that had been reported stolen in the Cleveland suburb of Euclid, and was also suspected of failing to inform an officer that he was carrying a concealed weapon.

Ad

Defense attorney Marcus Sidoti previously called the situation a misunderstanding. Sidoti could not be reached for comment late Tuesday via the phone and email listed on his firm’s website.