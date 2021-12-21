Watch Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 21, 2021

Here’s what’s coming up on Local 4 News at 4:

President outlines new steps to fight COVID as millions prepare to gather for holidays

Fighting the omicron variant surging through the country, President Joe Biden announced Tuesday that the government would provide 500 million free rapid tests, increase support for hospitals under strain and redouble vaccination and boosting efforts.

In remarks Tuesday at the White House, Biden detailed major changes to his COVID-19 winter plan, his hand forced by the arrival of the fast-spreading variant, whose properties are yet not fully understood by scientists. Yet his message was clear that the winter holidays could be close to normal for the vaccinated while potentially dangerous for the unvaccinated.