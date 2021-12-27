39º

Local 4 News at 4 -- Dec. 27, 2021

Kayla Clarke, Web Producer

This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

What we’ve learned about a murder investigation in Oakland County

A 23-year-old man murdered his twin brother and shot his father overnight at a Troy home before killing the family dog and himself inside a car that crashed into a tree, authorities said.

Troy police said they received a call at 12:23 a.m. Monday (Dec. 27) from a home on Lark Drive. The caller was a 62-year-old man who told officers he had been shot by his 23-year-old son, according to officials.

