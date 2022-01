Here’s what is coming up on Local 4 News at 11:

3-year-old boy shot on Detroit’s eastside after relative left gun unattended

A 3-year-old boy was shot at the Martin Luther King Apartments on East Lafayette Friday, Jan. 14. The child’s mother had a guest over who is a relative of the family. The relative takes her jacket off with the weapon inside and lays the jacket down. They both go into the other room, and when they hear the gun go off and sadly, the baby is struck.