Local 4 News at 4 -- Jan. 26, 2022

Reports say Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is set to retire -- Here’s what to know

Liberal U.S. Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer is preparing to retire at the end of the current term, according to NBC News.

Breyer’s retirement paves the way for President Joe Biden to appoint a successor to maintain the current 6-3 split between liberal and conservative justices.

Breyer, 83, is the oldest active Supreme Court justice. He has been under pressure from Democrats to retire to allow a new appointment.