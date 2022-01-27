Nightside Report Jan. 26, 2022: Michigan Gov. Whitmer proposes tax cuts in speech, Hospital patient without COVID shot denied heart transplant

DETROIT – Flush with surplus state revenues, Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday called for a series of targeted tax cuts while outlining her legislative agenda and touting bipartisan accomplishments before she is up for reelection.

Delivering her second straight State of the State speech virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, she called for exempting retirement income from taxation — saving 500,000 households an average of $500 a year — and fully restoring a credit for 730,000 low- and moderate-wage families who on average would get an extra $350 annually.

A Boston hospital is defending itself after a man’s family claimed he was denied a new heart for refusing to be vaccinated against COVID-19, saying most transplant programs around the country set similar requirements to improve patients’ chances of survival.

The family of D.J. Ferguson said in a crowdfunding appeal this week that officials at Brigham and Women’s Hospital told the 31-year-old father of two that he was ineligible for the procedure because he hasn’t been vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Since the coronavirus pandemic began, Dr. Frank McGeorge has been keeping viewers up-to-date and informed on all fronts. He’s been answering your questions about the vaccine, the vaccination process and more.

I have a stuffy nose, cough and sore throat. Tested three times over a week. All negative. Is something going around other than COVID? I am staying home and getting better slowly.

It’s great that you’ve tested negative for COVID and have been staying home, COVID or not. It is winter in Michigan and lots of people also have run of the mill upper respiratory viruses as well. Now here are some more of your questions.

Detroit police are searching for two people after shots were fired at a woman while they were trying to steal a running car from her driveway.

The incident happened Jan. 20 in the 20500 block of Tireman Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said the suspects pulled up in a red sedan and walked east on Tireman Avenue after parking. They walked toward the woman’s vehicle, which had been left running in her driveway, according to authorities.

One word made all the difference Wednesday on “Jeopardy!”

Champion Amy Schneider’s dazzling streak on the quiz show is over, snapped by a Chicago librarian after 40 consecutive wins and nearly $1.4 million in prize money.

Schneider’s success put her in the ranks of Ken Jennings, who’s serving as guest host, and the quiz show’s other all-time greats. It also made Schneider, a trans woman, a visible symbol of achievement for often-marginalized people.

