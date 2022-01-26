Shots fired at woman while thieves tried to steal running car from her driveway, Detroit police say

Detroit police are searching for two people after shots were fired at a woman while they were trying to steal a running car from her driveway.

DETROIT – Detroit police are searching for two people after shots were fired at a woman while they were trying to steal a running car from her driveway.

The incident happened Jan. 20 in the 20500 block of Tireman Avenue on Detroit’s west side.

Officials said the suspects pulled up in a red sedan and walked east on Tireman Avenue after parking. They walked toward the woman’s vehicle, which had been left running in her driveway, according to authorities.

The woman came out of her home and confronted the suspects, and one of them pulled out a gun and fired 2-3 shots in her direction, police said.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Detroit Police Department’s 6th Precinct at 313-596-5640, or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP to remain anonymous.

Two people connected to a Jan. 20, 2022, shooting and attempted car theft on Detroit's west side. (Detroit Police Department)