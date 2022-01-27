Metro Detroit weather: Adding a few flakes to cold temperatures

The Local 4Casters track the latest weather alerts in Metro Detroit and Southeast Michigan. Get the most updated information here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/weather/

DETROIT – As expected, we had plenty of sunshine today, but it was purely cosmetic sunshine as Arctic air continued its grip on the region. We have another cold night tonight, but not quite as cold as Tuesday night since clouds will increase late at night this time.

That blanket will hold lows generally between 4 and 8 degrees (-16 to -13 degrees Celsius). South winds at 7 to 12 mph will put wind chills between 0 and -5 degrees (-21 to -18 degrees Celsius) by dawn Thursday.

This evening’s sunset is at 5:40 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:51 a.m.

Thursday

Cloudy and becoming noticeably breezy on Thursday. There could be a few flurries around during the daylight hours. Highs soar (okay, I’m exaggerating with the “soar” part) into the mid-20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius). Southwest winds will increase to 10 to 20 mph, with gusts over 30 mph likely. Wind chills Thursday afternoon will be in the mid-teens (-9 degrees Celsius).

Yet another Arctic cold front crosses the area Thursday evening with some snow showers. Accumulation, if any, will be minimal—lows near 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius).

Friday

Mostly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius). Note: depending upon the exact wind vector Friday, it’s possible that some Lake Huron lake effect snow bands could nudge just enough westward to impact some of the coastal areas. If any band makes it ashore and persists, some noticeable accumulation would result; stay tuned. But for most of us, it’ll be a dry day.

Gradual clearing Friday night will allow temperatures to crater once again, as lows drop to around 3 degrees (-16 degrees Celsius) in our Urban Heat Island to -3 degrees (-19 degrees Celsius) in the typically colder rural areas.

Weekend forecast

Mostly sunny on Saturday and it’ll be a day much like today was, with highs in the upper teens (-8 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Saturday night, with lows between 4 and 8 degrees (-16 to -13 degrees Celsius), depending upon the timing of the clouds.

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with some possible light snow showers. Some models give us no accumulation, while others give us a dusting—highs in the mid-20s (-4 to -3 degrees Celsius).

Next week

The long-range models suggest a pattern change for the middle of next week, with temperatures warming up to near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius) by Tuesday and Wednesday.

However, a lot of moisture is also going to track northward. This, combined with an approaching strengthening storm system, may generate a problematic winter storm for somebody in our region either Wednesday or Thursday. It’s way too early to even speculate about the details, but I’ll keep you posted.

