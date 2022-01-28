Nightside Report Jan. 27, 2022: Hear from woman hit with $17K bill from UIA, Oxford High School students, parents file civil lawsuit

DETROIT – Jeanne Salkowski is like many of you -- she’s tired of battling with the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency (UIA).

Salkowski had been working as a massage therapist but when the pandemic hit, the work vanished

“It has been a nightmare. People did not want to have any contact with me, and I understood,” she said.

Read more here.

A new civil lawsuit has been filed by and on behalf of Oxford High School students and their families in the wake of the fatal mass shooting in November that left four dead and seven injured.

The parents of Tate Myre -- a 16-year-old who was killed in the Oxford High School shooting -- and several students who were present for and survived the shooting are suing school staff and administrators, as well as the suspected shooter and his parents, for their alleged roles in the tragedy. In a lawsuit filed Thursday in Oakland County, the defendants are being accused of negligence for failing to prevent the mass shooting after events transpired that suggested the suspected shooter would soon initiate violence, either toward himself or others.

Ad

View the full report here.

Michigan’s health department says it will distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to residents to help limit the spread of the omicron variant.

Free KN95 masks provided by MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.

Learn more here.

A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Oxford High School students and their families after a mass shooting in November left four dead and seven injured.

Ad

On Thursday, the family of Tate Myre -- a 16-year-old who was killed in the shooting -- appeared at a news conference announcing the civil lawsuit against the school and officials tied to the shooting.

Read the report here.

A documentary produced in Metro Detroit is working to expose the horrors of human trafficking.

January is National Human Trafficking Prevention Month. The documentary, “Men Who Buy Sex—Everybody Pays,” is produced by the Wayne County Medical Society Foundation in partnership with Digital Media Works.

Learn more here.

Ad

More Local News Headlines

National Headlines