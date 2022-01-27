‘Our lives are forever changed’: Family of 16-year-old Oxford school shooting victim announce civil lawsuit

A civil lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Oxford High School students and their families after a mass shooting in November left four dead and seven injured.

On Thursday, the family of Tate Myre -- a 16-year-old who was killed in the shooting -- appeared at a news conference announcing the civil lawsuit against the school and officials tied to the shooting.

Just a short time later, court filings revealed attorneys for the suspected shooter plan to use an insanity defense in the criminal case.

Tate Myre’s father, Buck Myre, spoke at the news conference.

“Today is the 58th morning we’ve woken up without Tater,” Buck Myre said. “Tomorrow will be the 59th, the following day will be the 60th. For the rest of our lives. We won’t have Tate. We’re sad. Heartbroken. Our lives are forever changed. Our family will never be the same.”

The Myre’s are demanding accountability by suing those who had contact with Ethan Crumbley. The lawsuit names two teachers, two counselors and the Dean. It also names the Crumbley family.

“We’re not doing good. All we do is walk around the house and think about Tate. He-- We think about him every day. We sit in his room. We listen to his playlist off Spotify. We miss him. And we’re not doing good,” Buck Myre said.

Chad Gregory is the father of 15-year-old Keegan Gregory, who is a student at Oxford High School. Keegan Gregory survived the shooting but witnessed what happened and they said he is severely traumatized.

“And the minute the shooter took his gun off Keegan and pointed it at the wall where he was gonna kill him -- he ran down empty hallways, past Tate’s body. He was the fifth victim that managed to run,” Chad Gregory said.

A foundation and mentoring program called “42 Strong” is being created to honor Tate Myre. Tate’s football number is 42.

“Unfortunately this shooter was raising his hand. But people refused to, to see that. Right? But if we can reach kids like this shooter and have somebody mentor him. Build his self confidence, his self esteem, give him an opportunity to mentor. we feel good when we help people, right?” Buck Myre said.

