Michigan to distribute 10 million free KN95 masks: Where to find them

Michigan’s health department says it will distribute 10 million free KN95 masks to residents to help limit the spread of the omicron variant.

Free KN95 masks provided by MDHHS will be distributed by community organizations, including local MDHHS offices, health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices.

“We have the tools and we know what works as we face down the Omicron variant of COVID-19,” said Governor Gretchen Whitmer. “By distributing 10 million highly-effective KN95 masks, we can keep families and communities safe. I encourage Michiganders to pick up a free KN95 mask at their local MDHHS office, public health department, or community organization. Together, we can keep ourselves and our loved ones safe.”

Research shows that masks can greatly reduce the chance of spreading COVID-19, especially when approximately 40% of those who have COVID-19 may be asymptomatic.

Where to find masks

Residents who need masks can pick one up from partner sites across the state. Find a distribution site at Michigan.gov/MaskUpMichigan. Michiganders are asked to refer to partner websites or social media sites to find out about mask availability as opposed to calling sites.

In addition to MDHHS offices, local health departments and Area Agency on Aging offices, the free masks are available from Community Action Agencies, Federally Qualified Health Centers and Programs of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE).

Some agencies will further distribute the masks to local partners such as homeless shelters. This is the second time the department has distributed KN95 masks for the public, having distributed 3.5 million masks in January 2021.

Masking Guidelines via MDHHS. (MDHHS)

