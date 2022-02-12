Man killed by police after fire at Dearborn mosque

A man was shot and killed by police early Saturday after officers noticed a fire at a Dearborn mosque, authorities said. The armed man fled from the Al-Huda Islamic Association in Dearborn and fired at police before he was killed just across the city border in Detroit, police said.

DEARBORN, Mich. – A man was shot and killed by police early Saturday after officers noticed a fire at a Dearborn mosque, authorities said.

The armed man fled from the Al-Huda Islamic Association in Dearborn and fired at police before he was killed just across the city border in Detroit, police said.

(Watch the full report by Local 4′s Grant Hermes in the video player above)

Police said he refused orders to drop his weapon. No officers were injured.

“This was a tragic incident for our faith community and the Dearborn community overall that unfortunately led to a loss of life," Chief Issa Shahin said.

State police and Detroit police will investigate, Shahin said.

Mayor Abdullah Hammoud said the man may have been “experiencing a mental health crisis at the time.”

Hammoud said investigators do not believe that other worship places were at risk. Dearborn has one of the largest Arab-American populations in the U.S.