This is the first segment of a Local 4 newscast. Covering news across Metro Detroit, the state of Michigan and the nation. Watch Local 4 live here: https://www.clickondetroit.com/4live/

Here’s what you missed on Local 4 News at 4:

Traffic moves slowly across Ambassador Bridge after law enforcement clears protesters

The Ambassador Bridge between Detroit and Canada is open, but traffic seems to be trickling across more than a steady flow. The bridge had been shut down, or partially shut down, for nearly seven days.