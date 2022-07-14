TSA implements additional gender marker for TSA PreCheck

A new gender option has been added to the TSA PreCheck application process. The application has been updated to include an additional gender marker option to better serve non-binary and gender non-conforming Americans.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced the implementation of a new gender option for the TSA PreCheck application. This action will ensure the TSA PreCheck system accurately reflects traveler gender.

Since April 2022, TSA has allowed TSA PreCheck applicants to select their gender based on self-attestation, regardless of the sex assigned at birth.

TSA Administrator David Pekoske says, “TSA remains committed to ensuring all travelers are treated with respect and dignity. This new TSA PreCheck enrollment feature reaffirms our commitment to equality and inclusion for all people, including the LGBTQI+ community.”

This new gender marker option does not impact the security screening process. Security screening is conducted without discrimination against travelers.

If you are already a member of the TSA PreCheck Application Program, you can call to request a gender data update. Updating this data is not required to enroll in TSA PreCheck screening.

Travelers will receive TSA PreCheck security screening even if their current gender differed from the gender provided when they enrolled in TSA PreCheck, as long as the name, known traveler number, and date of birth on their reservation matches their record with TSA.