Lions quarterback Jared Goff helps open school’s STEAM Lab on Detroit’s east side

Quarterback Jared Goff used his day off to visit the Detroit Lions Academy, an alternative middle school on the city's east side for students who have had trouble getting back on the path to graduation. Thanks to the Lions and Goff's JG 16 brand, the students now have a new Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math Lab to help them achieve their goals.

Goff got a first look at something he helped create.

“We’re able to play on Sundays and do so many good things on the field, but being able to make an impact off the field is a big thing for me and a big thing for a lot of us that makes it all worth it,” said Goff.

It’s cool having the starting quarterback of the Lions in attendance for the kids, but it’s even more significant to interact with him, and if you ask Goff, it’s a big deal for him too.

“That’s the best part,” Goff said. “Being able to be here and be able to speak to them and see them again for them to see me, and I know that you know I’m not just on tv or on the football field. “I’m a real person who can hopefully be some light for them and help them out in some way.”

“It’s very inspiring because it pushed me to do things I wouldn’t normally do,” said student Antonio Carter. “I was scared to play football, but now I’m going to play.”

Sales from Goff’s JG 16 brand helped build the STEAM Lab.

Everything that is sold there, like that Detroit grit hat he was wearing, Goff matches in his own donation, and that money also helps fund student scholarships.