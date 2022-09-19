Detroit Lions get historic contributions from Hutchinson, St. Brown in win over Commanders

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - SEPTEMBER 18: Amon-Ra St. Brown #14 of the Detroit Lions runs with the ball as Benjamin St-Juste #25 of the Washington Commanders defends during the second half at Ford Field on September 18, 2022 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

DETROIT – The Detroit Lions got historical contributions from Aidan Hutchinson and Amon-Ra St. Brown to overcome a second-half surge by the Washington Commanders for a 36-27 victory to improve to 1-1 on the season.

Hutchinson had a day to remember as the No. 2 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft recorded the first three-sack game of his young career.

The Michigan native, at 22 years old and 40 days, became the fourth youngest player in NFL history to record three sacks in a game behind Vernon Maxwell (1983; 21-321 days), Nick Bosa (2019; 22-004), and Greg Townsend (1983; 22-024).

The hat trick performance not only set a franchise record for most sacks by a rookie, but they all came in the first half, where the Lions took a 22-0 lead into halftime.

“This game is dedicated to Hudson, a kid who just got diagnosed with leukemia,” said Hutchinson to the media. " Hudson’s a big Lions fan, and he’s from my area. I sent him a video before the game, and he was cheering me on. I’m just happy to have good games to spread because of kids like that. It just raises awareness for things like that.”

The defense was flying all over the field in the first half as they held the No. 2 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Carson Wentz, and his Commanders’ to 56 total yards, two total first downs, and zero possessions in the red zone.

But the defense came out flat in the third quarter, causing Wentz to catch fire and torch Detroit for 15 unanswered points while completing 8-10 passes for 169 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.

The Commanders’ leading man finished the game completing 30-46 passes for 337 yards and three touchdowns.

But the No. 1 pick in the 2016 NFL Draft steadied the ship from start to finish. Jared Goff completed 20-34 passes for 256 yards and four touchdowns which is the most he’s thrown in a game as the Lions’ quarterback.

One of his touchdowns went to D’Andre Swift, who made a miraculous catch where he fell to the ground while making the reception, got back on his feet, made a defender miss, and then scampered for a 22-yard touchdown.

“He was what you’d call hot or hot route,” said Goff. “They blitzed, and he was uncovered, so he’s who the ball has to go to, and I kind of left the ball behind him there, but he caught it and fell, and I’m like, ‘alright, it’s a first down, good job and then I saw him get up.’ That’s what he can do, man.”

Goff continued:

“It’s really crazy. It’s not really my job, but I know Ben (Johnson) wants us to get the ball in his hands as many times as possible, and that’s something we’re always focused on, and I’m always aware of too. If he’s in the game and down the field isn’t open, then (It’s like), ‘how fast can I get him the ball in space and let him work as he’s a special player.’”

Goff hit former Los Angeles Rams teammate Josh Reynolds for a score. He tossed two more to the Sun God (St. Brown), who, like Hutchinson, had a historic day too.

St. Brown finished the day with nine receptions for 116 receiving yards, two scores, and two carries for 68 rushing yards. He became the first player in league history to have a touchdown and at least eight receptions in six straight games.

St. Brown also tied Antonio Brown (2014), and Michael Thomas (2019) with eight plus catches in eight consecutive games.

“I prepare all week, said St. Brown. “Coaches put us in positions to make plays, and I just go out there and play ball; I don’t think too much about records; Every week is a new week. It’s a new opponent. They might give you a different look, so I just go out there and play and just see what happens.”

The Lions have now won six out of seven matchups against Washington, but Sunday’s victory looked and felt different as the players seemed more disciplined and detail-oriented.

“This is everything we’ve talked about,” said head coach Dan Campbell. “Detail and discipline. To me, that’s a lot of pent-up aggression, anger, and frustration that has come out, but we did it the right way. That’s how you attack your opponent, and because of that, that’s how we got out to the lead we did.”

Campbell continued:

“We were pumping on both levels. Twenty-two to nothing, right? Defense, you kept banging, we stalled out on offense, and all of a sudden, we started making something happen on offense. You can answer, and it doesn’t matter, man. You win 51-50. You win 14-10; it’s just about balancing everything out, and you guys did that. That’s one (win), but everything’s about Minnesota.”

Motor City Dan Campbell is already on to Minnesota as the Lions will travel for the first time this season to face the Vikings in week three. Have you moved on yet, or are you still basking in the Lions’ first victory of the season? Will Detroit be able to carry the momentum on the road? Lets us know in the comment section.

