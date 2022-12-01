Tips for keeping your energy bill down this winter

Consumers are forecasted to pay even more to heat their homes this winter compared to last. Here are some tips for keeping your home comfortable during the cold season, while saving some money.

With a new federal report forecasting that U.S. consumers will pay even more to heat their homes this winter than last, it’s more important than ever to find ways to cut costs.

Meteorologist Paul Gross is looking at simple ways you can keep your home warm and comfortable this winter season for less.

His advice:

After baking something in the oven, rather than leaving the oven door closed, open it and let the leftover warm air fill the home.

When showering, leave the bathroom door open and the fan off to allow the moisture in the air to move into the rest of your home. The winter season means colder and drier air, which can be uncomfortable.

Open shades and curtains when sunlight is directly hitting your windows to help warm the home. Then, be sure to close them when it’s cloudy or nighttime to add a layer of protection from the cold.

Watch the full report in the video player above.

Related: Biden spending $4.5 billion to help lower home heating costs