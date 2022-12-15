Suspected serial killer extradited to Michigan to face murder charge in woman’s 2005 disappearance

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. – A man who pleaded guilty to the murders of two women in Pennsylvania was extradited to Michigan to face a first-degree murder charge in the death of a Battle Creek woman who vanished in 2005.

Harold David Haulman III was officially charged Wednesday in Calhoun County in the death of 21-year-old Ashley Marie Parlier, who vanished on June 12, 2005.

She is believed to have been three months pregnant at the time of her disappearance. Her body has never been found.

After years of no answers, investigators were contacted by police in Pennsylvania. Ashley Parlier’s name came up during an investigation into two homicides.

Haulman confessed to killing two women, Tianna Phillips in 2018 and Erica Schultz in 2020. Haulman mentioned Ashley Parlier’s name when police were interviewing him about those two homicides.

A district attorney in central Pennsylvania accused Haulman of being a serial killer, according to WOOD.

Haulman lived in Battle Creek between 2002 and 2009 and worked as a truck driver. Haulman told police he got into an argument with Parlier and he knocked her unconscious. Then he said he took her to a remote area in Newtown Township and killed her.

Ashley Marie Parlier (NamUs)

Haulman was charged in July 2021 with first-degree murder in the disappearance of Ashley Parlier. Both of Ashley Parlier’s parents died in 2020 before charges were issued, police said. Her sister said she hopes to see justice in the case.

In June of 2021 Haulman was flown into Michigan in an attempt to locate the area where he murdered Parlier. They were unable to locate her body.

“After 16 years Ashley Parlier’s family can know that justice is near,” Calhoun County Sheriff Steve Hinkley said in 2021. “Let me be clear, this case is not over.”

Haulman will be returned to Pennsylvania, where he is serving life in prison. He is scheduled for a preliminary exam in Michigan later this month.

Previous: Remains of Battle Creek woman murdered 17 years ago still haven’t been found; Accused killer in prison