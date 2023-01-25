Metro Detroit school closings list for Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023: Track updates here

Hundreds of schools were closed on Wednesday as a snowstorm moved through Metro Detroit -- and there could be more closures on Thursday.

Snow is expected to wrap up by about 10 p.m., but roads in some neighborhoods may not get cleared in time. You can track updated closures from your school district below.

You can also track the latest weather alerts, radar and video forecasts from our weather team with the totally free 4Warn weather app. Just search WDIV in your app store.

Download here: Apple Store Download here: Google Play Store