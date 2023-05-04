What we can say about tricky rain chances approaching Metro Detroit in coming days

4Warn Weather, – There are definitely some chances of rain in Metro Detroit over the coming days -- here’s what we can say about the weather forecast right now.

Slight rain chance Friday morning

Most will be dry Friday, but some -- mainly north of M-59 and west of U.S. 23 -- could see a couple of drops Friday morning.

There’s not a lot of forcing behind this, and it isn’t expected to be a widespread rainstorm. But there could be a few drops up that way. The best chances are closer to the Saginaw Bay.

Meanwhile, temperatures continue to trend upward the next few days. We’re in the 70s by the start of next week.

Rain chances return next week

Long-range models don’t agree on the solution for next week, and really, they haven’t the last couple of days.

With that being said, rain chances are there for much of next week -- there’s just not a lot of confidence as to which day has the best chances.

At this point, we’re leaning towards Tuesday, but that’s not a sure thing yet. Stay tuned!