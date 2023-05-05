61º

Metro Detroit nonprofits rescue dog found alone, clutching stuffed animal after owner dies

Nikki the German shepherd was first spotted in Detroit

Priya Mann, Anchor/Reporter

Kayla Clarke, Senior Web Producer

DETROIT – A dog was found wandering the streets of Detroit alone, clutching a stuffed animal, after its owner died.

Nikki the German shepherd was first spotted in Detroit. A network of nonprofits and animal rescues across Metro Detroit took action to help the dog. Nikki is now safe.

“If no one would have called, who knows how long she would have been out there carrying her poor little stuffed animal with nowhere to stay warm, nowhere to stay dry,” Katrina Weaver with It is Pawzable Dog Training MI said.

Weaver said when concerned dog lovers spotted Nikki in Detroit they called South Lyon Murphy, a nonprofit that traps stray dogs. Almost Home, an animal rescue in West Bloomfield, covered the vet bills.

Weaver assessed Nikki and Dandy Acres Animal Shelter checked her out. The dog was also groomed at Sugar Mutts in South Lyon.

Nikki is staying with a foster family in Metro Detroit. The family plans to adopt her.

