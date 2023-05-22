‘Wienermobile’ is now ‘Frankmobile’: Oscar Mayer changes name of iconic hot dog on wheels

For the first time in nearly 100 years, the iconic Wienermobile gets a beefy new name, The Frankmobile, inspired by the tasty new recipe for Oscar Mayer’s 100% All Beef Franks.

According to a news release, the Oscar Mayer company is starting a new chapter and making changes as they roll out a new recipe for their 100% Beef Franks.

One of those changes is a new name for the beloved Wienermobile -- the first time the name has been changed since first hitting the streets in 1936.

The company debuted the new “Frankmobile” last week, highlighting some of the “bun-derful” elements such as the “saucy” exterior decals.

Oscar Mayer says the drivers, formerly known as “Hotdoggers,” are now called “Frankfurters,” and the “Wiener Whistles” are now known as “Frank Whistles.”

In addition to the changes, Oscar Mayer is introducing a new “Franks for Franks” promotion. The company says anyone with an iteration of the name “Frank” can stop by the Frankmobile and receive a coupon for a free pack of 100% Beef Franks.

“The Wienermobile is a beloved American icon that has been sparking smiles and driving craveability for our iconic delicious wieners for nearly 100 years,” Stephanie Vance, the associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer said. “This summer, it’s time to highlight another fan-favorite: our delicious 100% Beef Franks. When Oscar Mayer makes anything, we prioritize taste over everything, so no matter what kind of hot dog you enjoy this summer, if it’s Oscar Mayer, you know it will be 100% tasty, and 100% make you smile.”

If you’re interested in checking out the new Frankmobile, click here to visit the company’s website and track its whereabouts.