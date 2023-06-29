Metro Detroit pro golfer tees off at Rocket Mortgage Classic

DETROIT – Professional golf is back in “The D” as the Rocket Mortgage Classic was in full swing in Detroit.

Some of the world’s best golfers were there, including Metro Detroiter Kyle Martin, who worked at Lochmoor Club in Grosse Pointe Woods for 13 years.

Judging by the support he had Thursday (June 29) at Detroit Golf Club from his members, he’s obviously beloved.

“We had a bus full of members come today,” said Lochmoor Club President Scott Orhan. “We also had a number of people come in their personal cars. We have a large group here today for Kyle.”

Martin got an exemption to play with the pros at the Rocket Mortgage Classic because he won the Michigan PGA Professional Championship last August.

The Grand Rapids native showed he belonged early. His first drive of the day was 310 yards, and he opened with two pars.

His cheering section was extensive, including family, friends, and coworkers.

“It is so great to be here,” said Kyle’s wife, Jenny Martin. “This is what Kyle loves to do and to have everyone here. It’s one of the best days.”

His biggest fan just might be his 9-year-old son, Braylon Martin.

“I’m really happy to be here and cheer for my dad,” said Braylon.

The goal for Kyle is to make the cut and hopefully play into the weekend.