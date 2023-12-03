New video shows Cedar Point’s ‘boldest’ roller coaster launching in 2024

Cedar Point offered an update on construction of their new roller coaster debuting next year.

Cedar Point said crews have completed Top Thrill 2′s all-new, 420-foot-tall vertical spike tower, which is visible in the park’s skyline. See an aerial view of the construction in the video player above, courtesy Cedar Point.

Cedar Point said the Top Thrill 2 will be the tallest, fastest triple-launch roller coaster in the world when it debuts in 2024. Guests will be launched in reverse at 101 mph, rising into the sky at a 90-degree angle on the new tower. This reverse launch is the second of three exhilarating launches on the ride.

The Top Thrill 2 will feature open-air seating, providing stunning views on the world’s first and only dual-tower vertical speedway. Here’s what Cedar Point said about the experience:

On the start, using an all-new linear synchronous motor (LSM) launch system, riders will peel out down the straightaway reaching speeds of 74 mph, racing toward the sky on Top Thrill 2′s original 420-foot-tall “top hat” tower. After experiencing weightlessness during the “rollback” – the coveted fan-favorite moment when the train’s momentum isn’t great enough to make it up and over the tower – the train shifts into reverse and into its second launch, reaching speeds of 101 mph.

Cedar Point renderings of Top Thrill 2. (Cedar Point)

Riders will then see Cedar Point unlike ever before as they speed into a backward climb at a 90-degree angle on a new, 420-foot-tall track tower. After a second moment of weightlessness, the train shifts into drive and races forward into its third launch, clocking in at the ride’s top speed of 120 mph. Crossing over the top hat tower, the train decelerates momentarily before diving into a 270-degree spiral and crossing the finish line.

Cedar Point renderings of Top Thrill 2. (Cedar Point)

“Top Thrill 2 will be the boldest and most advanced roller coaster Cedar Point has ever introduced. It’s another one-of-a-kind that could only be built at Cedar Point,” said Carrie Boldman, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “Our stamp on the industry is in roller coaster innovation, and today, that’s solidified as we redefine the strata coaster into a mega-thrill that our guests will come from far and wide to experience.”