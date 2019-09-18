21st annual Rochester Mills Beer Co.'s Oktoberfest returns Sept. 27-28

Leon Neal/Getty Images

ROCHESTER, Mich. - Celebrate fall at the 21st annual Rochester Mills Beer Co.'s Oktoberfest on Sept. 27 and 28.

The German-themed festival held in downtown Rochester will benefit local charities, including Make-a-Wish of Michigan and the YMCA Waves swim team.

About 1,400 gallons of Oktoberfest Lager has been brewed for the event, which will include German food, beer, music and dancing. Head brewer Forrest Knapp believes the lager will be gone by the end of the event.

Enjoy pony rides, a petting zoo, bounce house, obstacle course and carnival games, as well as a sauerkraut eating contest and a stein holding competition.

Tickets are $5. Children under 18 are admitted for free with an adult.

The event is from 5-11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 and 1-11:30 p.m. Saturday. German band Enzian will play music between 5 and 11 p.m. both days. A full brass band will perform from 1-4 p.m. Saturday. The Carpathia Club dancing troupe will provide entertainment both days.

There will also be live music in the Rochester Mills pub from 9 p.m. to 1:30 a.m. each day.

The festival will be in the North lot, adjacent to Rochester Mills.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.