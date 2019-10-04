22-year-old man killed in Lyon Township pedestrian crash

LYON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are investigating a crash in Lyon Township that claimed the life of a 22-year-old Genoa Township resident.

Deputies and the Lyon Township Fire Department responded to Grand River Avenue and Asbury Hill Drive for a personal injury crash that involved a pedestrian Thursday night.

After arriving, paramedics began administering lifesaving measures on the injured pedestrian. The victim was transported to Providence Hospital in Novi for further treatment. Deputies at the scene requested the assistance of the OCSO Crash Reconstruction Unit.

An investigation determined that a 2003 Ford Taurus was being driven east on Grand River Avenue when the driver, a 40-year-old woman from Lyon Township, struck the victim who may have been walking east in the roadway with a friend.

The victim was not in a designated crosswalk or wearing reflective clothing, police say. This portion of Grand River Avenue was not lighted.

The victim was transported to Providence Health Park Hospital in grave condition. A short time later, the victim died of his injuries. Alcohol and drugs do not appear to have been a factor in the crash, that remains under investigation.

