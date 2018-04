A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg in Detroit on Friday, April 6, 2018. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A 22-year-old woman was shot in the leg Friday morning while walking on Detroit’s west side.

The shooting happened at about 8:30 a.m. in the 8000 block of Vaughan Street.

According to police, the victim told officers a vehicle pulled up alongside her and fired a shot.

The woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

No other information was made available.

Stay with Local 4 and ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.