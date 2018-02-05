23-year-old man killed by suspected drunk driver in Shelby Township

A 23-year-old man was killed by a suspected drunk driver in Shelby Township early Monday morning.

Here's the info from Shelby Township Police:

On February 5th, 2018 at approximately 12:30 a.m., the Shelby Township Police and Fire Departments responded to the area of 21 Mile Road and Milonas after one of our officers witnessed a serious injury accident involving a 2012 Toyota Sienna and 2005 Audi.

Emergency personnel attended to the two drivers that were both trapped in their vehicles. A 23-year-old male from Shelby Township and a 40-year-old female from Sterling Heights were freed from the vehicles and immediately rushed to Henry Ford Hospital.

Sadly, the male subject was not able to survive his injuries and was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The extent of the female’s injury is not known as this time. The initial investigation has found that alcohol may be a factor in the accident.

Witnesses to the accident or any individuals with information relevant to the accident are asked to contact the Shelby Township Police Department at 586-731-2121.

