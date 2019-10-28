23-year-old Shelby Township man arrested after allegedly tailgating officer

The driver was charged with preliminary breath test refusal and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol pending laboratory results. (WDIV)

STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. - A 23-year-old man from Shelby Township was arrested Oct. 18 after tailgating an officer while driving southbound on Dequindre Road at around 2 a.m., according to Troy police.

Police say the driver had his high beams on while tailgating the officer and after the officer changed lanes to let him pass, the driver made a sudden right turn onto Joseph Drive.

The officer pursued and saw the driver trying to make a right turn to drive northbound on Dequindre Road, according to officials.

The officer conducted a traffic stop, during which he noted the smell of alcohol coming from the driver. He admitted he had two alcoholic beverages that night and completed several sobriety evaluations, in which he performed poorly, but refused to take a preliminary breath test, according to police.

The driver was arrested and taken to the Troy Police Lock-up Facility where he refused to take a breath test. A search warrant for a blood test was executed and the driver's blood was drawn by medical personnel.

The driver was charged with preliminary breath test refusal and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol pending laboratory results.

