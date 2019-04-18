3 charged after shots fired at ATF agents on Detroit's east side

Three people have been charged in connection with a shooting. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Three people have been charged after shots were fired at agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives on Detroit's east side, police said.

ATF agents were in the area of Morang Avenue around 1:55 p.m. Monday, officials said.

The agents said they saw a vehicle with several occupants inside and a shattered rear window speed past at a high speed.

They said they followed the vehicle and saw a man with a gun exit the back of the vehicle in Detroit and approach a house.

Agents called Detroit police and followed the car to a location at Cedargrove and Queen streets, where another man with a gun got out and fired shots at the agents, according to authorities.

Officials followed the car to a location on Mayfield Street, where the men were arrested by Detroit police officers, authorities said.

Kevin Keshawn Young, 21, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder, two counts of felonious assault, felon in possession of a firearm, carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle and five felony firearms violations.

Damesha Latay Few, 21, of Redford Township, is charged with carrying a concealed weapon in a motor vehicle.

Aaron Marquis Shooks, 20, of Detroit, is charged with two counts of assault with intent to murder and two counts of felonious assault.

Young, Few and Shooks are expected to be arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court.

