3 former MSU basketball players cleared of wrongdoing in 2015 sexual assault case

LANSING, Mich. - Michigan State University says three former men's basketball players have been cleared of wrongdoing in connection with allegations they sexually assaulted a female student in 2015.

Spokeswoman Emily Guerrant tells the Lansing State Journal that a report from a school-launched Title IX investigation did not find violations of university policy.

ESPN first reported on the findings. Bailey Kowalski also accused school counseling center staff of discouraging her from reporting the rape.



