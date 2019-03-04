3-year-old boy, man rescued from house fire on Lakewood in Detroit

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy and a man are hospitalized after being rescued from a house fire Monday morning in Detroit.

The fire started in the early morening at a two-unit home on Lakewood Street near Mack Avenue.

Investigators believe the cause of the fire was some sort of alternative heating method. They also found an illegal electrical hookup at the two-unit home.

A spokesman with the Detroit Fire Department said firefighters were first dispatched at 4:06 a.m. They found heavy fire on the first floor of the home.

They found the toddler suffering from smoke inhalation and burns and a man in his late 20s suffering from smoke inhalation. Both were transported to a hospital. Their conditions are not known at this time, but they are expected to survive.

Family members have identified the victims as 3-year-old Jayceon and his father, Steven Lawrence. The boy was taken to Children's Hospital while Lawrence was taken to Detroit Receiving Hospital.

It's not clear if there was anyone else inside the home at the time of the fire.

