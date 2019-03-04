Father who fought to save children, 3-year-old son hospitalized after Detroit house fire

DETROIT - A 3-year-old boy and a man were rescued Monday from a house fire on Detroit's east side.

The fire started around 4 a.m. Monday at a two-unit home on Lakewood Street near Mack Avenue.

Investigators believe the fire was an accident and started in the kitchen.

The father of some of the children inside was going back and forth to rescue the children who were inside, officials said. He and his 3-year-old son are now in the hospital.

"The fire started while they were asleep," family member Edna Paul said. "They came out without any clothes on, no shoes, nothing. My son-in-law called me at 3:30, 4 o'clock this morning and told me that the house caught on fire."

Paul said her two daughter, their husbands and six of her grandchildren used to live at the home.

Her son-in-law, Steven, and grandson, Jhayseion, are in critical condition at two different hospitals, officials said. They are heavily sedated as part of a treatment for burns and smoke inhalation.

"My grandson, he's got burns on his left side," Paul said. "They transferred him to Children's Hospital to the burn unit."

Detroit firefighters rescued both the father and son from the burning home.

"They got stuck and they got burned," Paul said. "They got soot in their mouth and throat and he got burned down in his throat. It's just too much."

The father is at Detroit Receiving Hospital.

Jhayseion has a tube in his throat to help with breathing because his lungs are still filled with soot, officials said.

