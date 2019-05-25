3-year-old injured in Detroit drunken driving crash dies, victim's family confirms

DETROIT - The grandfather of Ava Adams-Edwards, who was rushed to a hospital this week after her mother’s car was struck by a drunken driver, has died, the victim’s grandfather confirmed to Local 4.

Adams-Edwards,3, and her 10-year-old sister were both taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition after the crash.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on West Chicago Street at Forrer Street.

The driver of a pickup truck smashed into the mother's car as she was pulling up to their home, police said.

The impact pushed the family's car into the front yard. Police said the driver of the pickup truck was drunk. The man tried to walk away from the crash scene, witnesses said.

