Detroit mother charged in drunken driving crash that killed daughter, injured another, police say

DETROIT - A Detroit mother has been charged in connection with a drunken driving crash that killed one of her daughters and injured another, according to officials.

Destiny Mahalia Adams, 31, of Detroit, was involved in a crash May 23 near West Chicago and Forrer Street in the Grandale neighborhood on the city's west side, police said.

Adams was driving a 2008 Saturn with her daughters -- 3-year-old Ava Adams-Edwards and her 10-year-old sister, officials said.

Ava Adams-Edwards. (WDIV)

The driver of a pickup truck crashed into their car as Adams was pulling up to their home, according to authorities. The impact pushed the Saturn into the front yard.

Ava was thrown from the car, police said. She and her sister were taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Ava died two days later, her grandfather said.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was drunk. Witnesses said he tried to walk away from the crash scene.

"Police ran after him and brought him back in cuffs," a witness said.

Adams was arraigned Wednesday and is charged with operating while intoxicated causing death, second-degree child abuse and operating while intoxicated causing series injury.

A not guilty plea was entered by the court, officials said.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Sept. 19, and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Sept. 24.

She is being held in lieu of $30,000 bail. If released, she can't drink alcohol or drive.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.