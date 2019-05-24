Young girls rushed to hospital after mother's car struck by drunken driver in Detroit, police say

DETROIT - A Detroit family is holding out hope that a 3-year-old girl and her 10-year-old sister survive after a crash on the city's west side.

Police said the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Thursday on West Chicago Street at Forrer Street.

The driver of a pickup truck smashed into the girls' mother's car as she was pulling up to their home, according to authorities. The impact pushed the family's car into the front yard.

"I come out and see mom over the baby saying, 'Help my baby,'" family friend Jaquan Frierson said.

The 3-year-old girl was thrown from the car, police said. She was taken to Children's Hospital in critical condition.

Her 10-year-old sister was also critically injured, according to officials.

Their injuries were so serious, firefighters rode with them in the ambulance to Children's Hospital, officials said.

Police said the driver of the pickup truck was drunk. Witnesses said he tried to walk away from the crash scene.

"Police ran after him and brought him back in cuffs," a witness said.

