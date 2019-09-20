34-year-old female victim in Dearborn homicide identified

DEARBORN, Mich. - On Friday at about 7:45 a.m., Dearborn police responded to the area of Paul and the Southfield Freeway after reports of an unresponsive female who had been located in a secluded area.

When officers arrived, they found an injured 34-year-old female Taylor resident. Responding officers and Detroit Fire Department personnel immediately rendered first aid to the victim. The woman died at the scene.

Detectives and crime scene investigators responded to identify, gather evidence and canvas the area for potential witnesses.

The victim has been identified, but her name is being withheld pending family notification.

Dearborn police are asking Detroit residents in the area of Paul and the Southfield Freeway to check their security camera systems for any suspicious activity between 4 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. Friday.

“The Dearborn police will coordinate all resources in an effort to bring the subject(s) to justice,” said Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan is offering a $2500 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Dearborn police at 313-943-2241.

