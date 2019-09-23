Man charged with murder after Taylor mother found dead in secluded Dearborn field

DEARBORN, Mich. - A man has been charged with murder after a Taylor mother was found dead in a secluded Dearborn field, according to authorities.

Sherry Ann Kietrys, 34, of Taylor, was found dead around 7:45 a.m. Friday in a field near Paul Street and the Southfield Freeway in Dearborn, police said.

Sherry Ann Kietrys

Kietrys was pronounced dead at the scene, and authorities investigated the discovery as a homicide.

"She came home from work," said Cecilia Cummins, Kietrys' mother. "She took a long bus ride home from Downtown Detroit and was let off at Warren Avenue and Southfield Freeway, and from there she had to walk a couple of blocks to get home to her children."

Crime Stoppers announced a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible for Kietrys' death.

An arrest warrant was issued Monday for James Lamont Lindsey, 40.

Lindsey is expected to be arraigned Monday afternoon in Dearborn's 19th District Court on charges of homicide -- first-degree murder and second habitual offender.

"While we are grateful for the continued cooperation from the entire community for making this arrest, it angers me to know that the suspect in this case has a long history of assaultive behavior for which he had been previously incarcerated for 19 years," Dearborn police Chief Ronald Haddad said. "Our department and regional partners worked around the clock to bring the suspect to justice. This is a tragedy for the entire region. We extend our condolences to the friends and family of the victim."

Previous coverage

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.