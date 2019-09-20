Body found in field south of Paul Avenue in Dearborn

DEARBORN, Mich. - A body was found Friday morning in a field south of Paul Avenue in Dearborn.

The body was found in the middle of the field south of Paul Avenue, east of the Southfield Freeway and north of a Home Depot situated along Ford Road. Police closed the northbound Southfield Freeway exit at Paul Avenue.

A body was found in a field near Paul Avenue and Southfield Freeway on Sept. 20, 2019 in Dearborn. (WDIV)

This is along the Detroit and Dearborn border. Detroit police were first called on the report of a body, then saw it was on the Dearborn side of Paul Avenue and allowed Dearborn police to take over the scene and investigation.

Dearborn police have not released any more information than that a body was found deep in the field near the shopping center. About 20-30 officers were on the scene Friday morning.

