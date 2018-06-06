36-year-old man threatens to bomb Northville Township Meijer, sparking police investigation

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A 36-year-old man threatened to bomb the Meijer store at Haggerty and 8 Mile roads in Northville Township, prompting a large police investigation, officials said.

The man walked into the store and threatened employees, who told police his threats were something to the effect of bombing the building.

Employees called 911, and police found the man's vehicle parked in a strange position in the parking lot, according to authorities.

Police search a vehicle parked outside Meijer in Northville Township.

Northville Township police called officials from Livonia and Novi for assistance. A Livonia K-9 unit sniffed around and discovered something that led officers to call the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

Michigan State Police Bomb Squad

Meijer and the nearby buildings were evacuated while MSP officials investigated the area. The all-clear was given around 2:30 p.m.

Police said the 36-year-old man has a criminal history and troubling social media posts related to bombings, which contributed to the concern.

Southbound Haggerty Road was shut down at 8 Mile Road, but it has since reopened.

Police on scene at the Meijer store at Haggerty and 8 Mile roads.

