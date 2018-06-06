All-clear given after police investigate bomb threat at Meijer in Northville Township

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The all-clear has been given at a Meijer store in Northville Township after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

Southbound Haggerty Road was closed at 8 Mile Road in Northville Township, but the situation has been resolved, police said.

Meijer was evacuated and police taped off an area in the parking lot during the investigation. A device was found at the shopping center, police said.

Officials from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to help local police, MSP announced.

The all-clear was given around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

