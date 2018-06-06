News

All-clear given after police investigate bomb threat at Meijer in Northville Township

Michigan State Police Bomb Squad completes investigation

By Derick Hutchinson

Police situation at Meijer in Northville Township. (WDIV)

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - The all-clear has been given at a Meijer store in Northville Township after it was evacuated due to a bomb threat, officials confirmed.

Southbound Haggerty Road was closed at 8 Mile Road in Northville Township, but the situation has been resolved, police said.

Meijer was evacuated and police taped off an area in the parking lot during the investigation. A device was found at the shopping center, police said.

Officials from the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad responded to the scene to help local police, MSP announced.

The all-clear was given around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday

