Man arraigned on disturbing peace charges after Northville Township Meijer bomb threat

NORTHVILLE TOWNSHIP, Mich. - According to authorities, Denis Marku, a 36-year-old man from Clinton Township, was arraigned Friday after he threatened to bomb the Meijer store at Haggerty and 8 Mile roads in Northville Township.

Police said the man walked into the store and threatened employees, who believed he was threatening to bomb the building.

A Livonia K-9 unit sniffed around and discovered something that led officers to call the Michigan State Police Bomb Squad.

Meijer and the nearby buildings were evacuated while MSP officials investigated the area. Southbound Haggerty Road was shut down at 8 Mile Road, but has since reopened.

Police said Marku has a criminal history and troubling social media posts related to bombings, which contributed to the concern. He was arraigned on one count of disturbing the peace, charged by the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office. He was released from custody after posting a $300 cash bond and is not allowed on any Meijer store properties.

