DETROIT - A 37-year-old man was shot in the head and killed Thursday on Detroit's east side, according to officials.

The shooting happened at 10:15 a.m. in the 4300 block of Grayton Street, police said.

Someone saw the victim down in the house and called 911, officials said.

Police said the man died from the gunshot wound.

Authorities are investigating the shooting as a homicide.

No additional details have been released.

