Police seek 2 persons of interest in connection with fatal shooting on Detroit's east side

These are two persons of interest in connection with a fatal shooting on Jan. 24 in Detroit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Detroit police are searching for two persons of interest in connection with the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old man on the city's east side.

The man was found dead around 10:15 a.m. Jan. 24 inside his home in the 4300 block of Grayton Street, police said.

Investigators believe the two people in the videos below might have information about the case. Police are asking for the public's help in identifying and locating the two persons of interest.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

See surveillance video of the two persons of interest below.

