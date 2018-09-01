Annual Hamtramck Labor Day Festival takes place Sept. 1-3

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - Why not stay home for the holiday? The annual Hamtramck Labor Day Festival is this weekend. It will take place Saturday, Sept. 1-3. Admission is free.

Some of the festival's highlights include the Polish Day Parade, performances by dozens of bands and yacht races.

The festival was first held in 1980 when the town was down on its luck. Instead of dwelling on a rough economy, the town threw a festival to highlight the good. Since then the festival has stuck around, becoming an annual summer event.

